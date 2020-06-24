Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea raring to go for season resumption

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he enjoyed a "very productive" return to action on Thursday.

Rea was back on his Kawasaki at Misano in Italy for a World Superbike test, which concludes tomorrow.

"It was a little bit strange," said the 33-year-old.

"It's been so long away from the bike it took a long time getting up to speed. I felt like I struggled a bit in the beginning to get comfortable.

"Nothing was coming naturally but step-by-step we tried lots of different geometries that we wouldn't normally get to try on a race weekend and improved.

"It was very hot but that's invaluable as the first three of four races of the restarted season I expect to be the same"

Rea crashed out in the morning session but was unhurt.

"I hurt my ego a bit," he joked.

"I went so fast into the corner and picked the bike up a little quickly and went straight into the gravel.

"My motocross skills were good in Phillip Island but I ran out of talent today!"

Resuming the season as safely as possible has proved a logistical headache for Rea, who opted to travel to Italy in a camper van with his family instead of flying.

Rea and teammate Alex Lowes are raring to go for the season's resumption in July

It's been a logistical headache for Rea as he tried to resume his season as safely as possibly. He opted to travel to Italy in a camper van with his family instead of flying.

"It's been very complex as we are under a quarantine restriction in the UK, we have two tests scheduled within 14 days so I can't return home," he said.

"So I loaded up my motocross van, pretty much my life is in the van, and I mean with kids and my wife Tatia.

"We came via the south of France and are travelling with my coach Fabien and his family all together.

"We are training together and it's nice."

Rea and teammate Alex Lowes will conclude the test tomorrow before travelling to Spain for a future test at Montmelmo in Barcelona.

The Catalunya circuit will host a round of the series for the first time in September.

The Championship, which only saw one round take place in Australia before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to resume on 31 July at Jerez in Spain.