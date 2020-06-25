Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Corofin will not be able to defend their All-Ireland club SFC title as the season has been condensed

GAA President John Horan has appealed for counties to operate "self-responsibility" in ensuring that club championships are held correctly.

The shortened 2020 club season will take place over an 11-week period starting from 31 July before inter-county competitions begin on 17 October.

To ensure that clubs remain the early focal point of the season's resumption, the GAA has said that county teams must not train before 14 September.

There will be no provincial or All-Ireland club championships this season with the GAA losing at least four months out of the 2020 campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have made it clear that there is no insurance for inter-county training until that date and that will hold," said Horan.

"We would hope that people would be reasonable on the ground and that players would get that period with their club.

"We were always conscious to give that initial period to the club because it was to the benefit of the majority, if not all of the organisation."

While clubs have been given an 11-week window, some counties are considering condensing their club championships in order to afford more time for inter-county training as the GAA scrambles to fit all competitions into the drastically shortened 2020 season.

Some counties, including Derry, have publicly ruled out any possibility of cutting their club competitions short.

"In a real sense inter-county players are actually club players so it was completely inclusive to go the road we've gone," said Horan

"Self-responsibility has been a key element during the pandemic crisis.

Croke Park will host the 2020 All-Ireland final on 19 December

"That's what we will be looking for. We'll be looking for county board officers, who are elected by clubs within their county, to make sure that we do it the right way."

The GAA revealed its plans for the heavily-altered 2020 campaign on Friday, including confirmation that the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will revert to a straight knockout format with the final at Croke Park scheduled for 19 December.

Counties will also complete the two remaining rounds of league fixtures but there will be no division finals as the focus will quickly shift to provincial championships.