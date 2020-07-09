Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

All indoor sports facilities apart from swimming pools will be allowed to open from 17 July

Competitive sport in Northern Ireland can resume on Friday with all indoor sports facilities - apart from swimming pools - allowed to reopen on 17 July, the Stormont Executive has said.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend sporting events in what was an expected announcement.

Events taking place this month include football's Irish Cup semi-finals and the return of horse racing.

GAA is also among the sporting action making a resumption this month.

"The Executive has endorsed a return to competition, albeit without spectators, and has agreed that indoor sports facilities can reopen on 17 July," said Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

"These decisions are based on the latest scientific and health advice and it is more important than ever to emphasise that everyone has a personal responsibility to follow the guidance and to protect those around them.

"I trust that sports people, clubs and governing bodies are compliant with the guidance that is out there."

The minister added that she hoped further relaxations and news on return for spectators to sporting events would be announced in "due course".