Lee Johnston won the first Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT in 2019

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston reeled off four wins at the Barry Sheene Classic road race event at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough.

The Ashcourt Racing rider took two victories on Saturday and added a double on Sunday on his Yamaha machine.

Yorkshire's Dean Harrison won the feature Barry Sheene Trophy race, as well as both Classic Superbike outings on a Greenall Racing Kawasaki.

Jamie Coward won three Supertwins races and Ian Lougher the other.

Johnston began his tour de force on Saturday by winning by 1.5 seconds from Dominic Herbertson after six laps and followed that up by taking the chequered flag in a shortened second race.

In race three, held on Sunday, Johnston reeled in early leader Mike Norbury, who ultimately retired with a mechanical problem.

The Northern Ireland rider's winning margin over Herbertson was 1.86 seconds on this occasion, with Tom Weeden third.

Race four saw Johnston set the fastest lap of the meeting as he came home ahead of Norbury.

Johnston returned to race action last weekend in the first round of the British Supersport series at Donington, taking 11th spot in race one and failing to finish the second.

The feature eight-lap Barry Sheene Trophy race was dominated by Harrison, who enjoyed his fourth success in the event.

The 2019 Senior TT winner had 10 seconds to spare when he crossed the line.

Harrison was a comfortable 21-second winner of the first Classic Superbike outing and eased to an even more facile success in the second race as he enjoyed a 23-second winning margin.

Lougher's win, achieved on his ILR Racing/Mark Coverdale Paton. saw him take a remarkable 141st victory over the Scarborough circuit.

The Gold Cup meeting will be held at Scarborough in September, on the same weekend that the Cookstown 100 will be staged in Northern Ireland.