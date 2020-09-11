Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jordan hoping for 'fun and successful' Cookstown 100

Paul Jordan has said he feels anxious and excited about racing a bike again ahead of this weekend's Cookstown 100.

The 28-year-old is among the leading riders for what will be the only Irish road race this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was feeling nervous this morning," the Magherafelt rider said before Friday's practice round.

"I was maybe anxious because we have waited for so long to get back road racing.

"But I'm also excited. It's nice to be here and I'm really looking forward to getting going."

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, it looked as if there would be no road racing in Ireland at all in 2020, and Jordan admitted it was difficult for the riders to look ahead.

Paul Jordan came fourth in Friday's Cookstown 100 practice session

He will will head the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing entry along with Mike Browne, and said he is looking forward to racing with a new team.

"It was hard to keep myself motivated because you were getting hope and then the hope was being taken away from you," he continued.

"John [Burrows] approached me at the start of the year and it was something I wanted to do many years ago. I'm looking forward to representing John's team.

"My strategy will be to get comfortable as quickly as possible and not to put any added pressure on myself. I am going to be rusty, it's not like everyone will be on the pace straight away.

"Everyone has to social distance and stick to the guidelines. If we all do that it should be a fun and successful meeting."

A limited number of spectators are allowed around the Orritor circuit, with strict social distancing protocols in place for practice on Friday and racing on Saturday.

Derek Sheils was quickest in Superbike practice, from Thomas Maxwell and Michael Sweeney, with Jordan fourth and Adam McLean in fifth.

McLean topped the Supersports, ahead of Jordan, Sweeney and Darryl Tweed.

Tobermore man McLean was fastest of the Supertwins, followed by McAdoo Kawasaki team-mate Tweed and Skerries rider Sweeney.