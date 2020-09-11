Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Croke Park is among the stadiums in the Republic of Ireland which have been devoid of spectators

The FAI, GAA and IRFU have met to discuss a joint submission to the government in the Republic of Ireland on the return of supporters to stadia.

No spectators can attend sports events in the Republic, while a limited number are permitted in Northern Ireland.

The organisations stated that they "are seeking a roadmap for the safe return of supporters to stadia".

A further meeting will take place next week after the government publishes its new Covid-19 roadmap.

"This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together," they added.

The GAA sought "empirical evidence" from government experts on Covid-19 after last month's announcement that all sporting events in the Republic would be held behind closed doors.

Up to 200 people had been permitted at outdoor sporting events before a surge in cases led to the new regulations.