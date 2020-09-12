Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tipperary celebrate after defeating Kilkenny in last year's All-Ireland hurling final

The GAA has confirmed that this year's All-Ireland football and hurling championships will be played after receiving assurances of government aid.

The governing body estimated that running the championships at senior, U20 and minor level would cost approximately 20m euro.

The GAA said it had an "understanding that specific financial supports will be made available".

London, Warwickshire and Lancashire will not participate due to Covid-19.

This results in Roscommon will receiving a bye into the Connacht SFC semi-finals.

The All-Ireland SFC, which will be played in in a straight knock-out format, gets under way on 31 October.

The senior hurling series starts a week earlier and includes a 'back door' qualifying system.

"Due to the reduced level of funding available as a result of the pandemic, a series of strict financial controls will be put in place by the Association which will govern the costs and preparation of teams," the GAA added.