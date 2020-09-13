Armagh SFC final: Four-goal Maghery secure exciting win over Crossmaglen to claim title

Aidan Forker
Aidan Forker scored Maghery's third goal

Maghery scored four goals to claim a four-point win over Crossmaglen Rangers in a hugely exciting Armagh senior football final at the Athletic Grounds.

Brendan Haveron, Brian Fox, Aidan Forker and Ronan Lappin scored the goals that gave Finnian Moriarty's men a 4-9 to 0-17 victory.

The result denied Cross a third consecutive Armagh county title.

Maghery came back from 0-11 to 2-3 down at half-time to score two more goals and claim a dramatic win.

Maghery made a bright start to the game with Haveron finishing off a good passing move to score the first of their four goals in the fifth minute.

It was level at 1-1 to 0-4 when the first water break arrived before Oisin O'Neill notched the first of his five first-half points to edge the holders ahead.

Maghery got the second goal of the game when Brian Fox scored after a good run in the 33rd minute, but Dara O'Callaghan slotted over immediately to give Stephen Kernan's men a two-point lead at the break.

More to follow.

