Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Linfield were crowned Irish Premiership champions after a points-per-game basis was used to determine standings in a curtailed season

Irish Premiership champions Linfield will host Carrick Rangers on the opening day of the Irish Premiership season on 17 October.

The traditional 38-game structure remains unchanged, which includes five post-split fixtures from 30 April.

Portadown travel to Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon on their top-flight return.

Coleraine's derby with Ballymena United and Glentoran's trip to Cliftonville are other stand-out opening-day fixtures.

Larne are at home to Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders travel to Warrenpoint Town in the remaining first-week fixtures.

The post-split season will commence on Saturday 30 April with the final round of fixtures 22 May.

The Northern Ireland Football League says the return of supporters to Irish Premiership stadiums "remains a priority", with discussions ongoing between key stakeholders including, government departments, local authorities and other sporting bodies.

In July, 500 spectators were present at the Irish Cup final and a limited number of fans have attended some pre-season friendlies in recent weeks across Northern Ireland.

Danske Bank Premiership - Opening-day fixtures - 17 October 2020 Cliftonville v Glentoran Coleraine v Ballymena United Glenavon v Portadown Larne v Dungannon Swifts Linfield v Carrick Rangers Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Boxing Day fixtures - 26 December 2021 Ballymena United v Coleraine Carrick Rangers v Larne Cliftonville v Crusaders Linfield v Glentoran Portadown v Glenavon Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Final pre-split fixtures - 24 April 2021 Ballymena United v Coleraine Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders Glenavon v Linfield Glentoran v Larne Warrenpoint Town v Portadown

Fixtures are subject to change.