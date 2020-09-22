It's not clear whether the announcement that fans in England will not now be allowed to return to watch live sport events from 1 October will have any effect on the situation in Northern Ireland

The Stormont Executive has not made any immediate moves after the halting of the planned return of fans to English sporting venues.

The plans which were scheduled to come into effect in England on 1 October have been placed under review following a rise in coronavirus cases.

NI's Department of the Communities has been examining the viability of a return of meaningful numbers of fans.

This has been in consultation with sporting bodies such as Ulster Rugby.

"The Department is working with sporting bodies including Ulster Rugby and the IFA to look at the return of spectators and how that could be managed safely, which includes the possibility of test events," said a Department of Communities spokesperson.

"The working group includes representatives from Sport NI, the Sports Ground Safety Authority, local councils and the governing bodies.

"This work has just commenced and while it will continue it is recognised that any progress on a return of larger numbers of spectators to sports grounds will have to be aligned with the Executives plans to address the surge in Covid cases, the evolving Covid restrictions and guidelines."

An attendance of 500 spectators was permitted at the Irish Cup Final in late July.

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time on Monday that he hoped possible pilot events could see larger numbers of supporters attending matches "over the next couple of weeks, perhaps even for the start of the Pro14 tournament" which is scheduled to start in early October.

However with Covid-19 cases increasing at an alarming in Great Britain and Ireland and the measures now been taken in England, it remains to be seen whether this is a realistic prospect.