Glenn Irwin has led the BSB series from the end of the first round on his Honda Fireblade

If 2019 may be described as motorcycle racer Glenn Irwin's 'annus horribilis', then this year has brought about a remarkable transformation in the fortunes of the Carrickfergus rider.

Aside from the significant high of winning a fourth successive Superbike race at the North West 200, last season was one to forget for the 30-year-old.

Below-par results, splits from two British Superbike teams and acknowledged mental health problems combined to make it a disappointing and frustrating year for the hugely talented and popular Irwin.

This season has been a very different story however. A new team, a fresh outlook, renewed confidence and consistently strong results - including a race win - have seen Irwin emerge as a major contender for the BSB Championship title.

The Northern Ireland rider has led from the front, heading the series standings from the close of the opening round of the truncated series at Donington Park at the start of August.

Now with just two rounds and six races remaining, Irwin finds himself involved in a compelling four-way battle for the crown with Yamaha standard-bearer Jason O'Halloran, plus PBM Ducati pair Josh Brookes and Christian Iddon.

'A happy rider is a fast rider'

'A happy rider is a fast rider', so the saying goes, and from the start of this year's championship Irwin has given every indication of being 'in a good place' - content and at home in his new environment as part of the Honda Racing team.

The Carrick native used the period of lockdown, imposed to help minimise the spread of coronavirus, as a time to boost his fitness and regroup for the challenges ahead, with spectacularly positive outcomes.

Far from suffering from a relative lack of track time on his new mount, the new version of the Honda Fireblade has proved the perfect accompaniment to match Irwin's undoubted ability and given him a new lease of life.

Race wins at Silverstone and the Brands Hatch GP circuit in 2017 and 2018 respectively, along with an overall third-place finish as part of the PBM Ducati team two years ago, proved the County Antrim man had what it took to mix it with the best at the sharp end of the most competitive domestic championship in the world.

Racking up consistent points

That kind of form was evident from the start of this season's series as he and brother and Honda team-mate Andrew took the opener by storm at Donington, Glenn twice finishing runner-up to his sibling on his way to three second-place finishes.

Many of his rivals suffered persistent chatter issues as they struggled to come to terms with new 2020-spec tyres, but Irwin continued to accumulate points, including a win at Snetterton and a trio of fourths at round three at Silverstone National.

Fifth and sixth positions, along with a retirement, saw Irwin's lead reduced from 35 points to just two at an undulating Oulton Park track which appeared not to favour the Hondas to the same extent as other venues.

A favourite with race fans from Northern Ireland and beyond for his grounded nature and straightforward affable, honest personality as much as his racing ability, Irwin will attempt to stay ahead of the pack to claim the biggest prize of his career to date when he competes at the final two rounds at Donington on 2-4 October and Brands Hatch on 16-18 October.

Glenn Irwin and his brother Andrew have been regular frontrunners in 2020

Smooth style with controlled aggression

Glenn's smooth riding style, coupled with the controlled aggression you need to achieve success in races where the quality of the riders and machinery means the margins between first and 15th are often measured in tenths of a second, have proved a reliable combination.

While avoiding injury is crucial to winning a condensed championship, the competitive nature of BSB means that Irwin and his fellow competitors must ride close to the limit to give them that extra edge over the opposition.

With the likes of father Alan, himself a successful ex-rider, former MotoGP racer Jeremy McWilliams and experienced Honda team manager Havier Beltran in his camp, Irwin has all the right people offering him counsel as he bids to become the first rider from NI to claim a BSB title.

The fact that the new Honda proved so competitive in close to its standard road-going form was a major boost to the Irwin brothers but they and the team have refused to rest on their laurels, making improvements to the bike as the weeks have gone on.

The more complex electronics of the World Superbike Hondas in the hands of Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam have meant progress has been more gradual for the Japanese manufacturer on the global racing stage.

More road racing exploits in the offing in 2021

One of a relatively rare breed of contemporary rider whose CV includes successes on both short circuits and international public road courses, Irwin has Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter's record of nine North West 200 Superbike wins in his sights when he returns to the Triangle circuit next year.

Five short of that tally at the moment, Irwin's triumphs over the nine-mile circuit have boosted both his profile and the profile of the event when a regular challenger to fellow Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley's dominance was much needed.

A delayed Isle of Man TT debut is also on the cards for the 30-year-old if racing on the Mountain Course resumes in 2021.

Often seemingly torn between the obvious thrills offered up by racing in its rawest most white knuckle form and the inherent dangers, Irwin's outstanding form on British circuits has served to further whet the appetite for his bow on the most challenging circuit of them all.

A fourth North West 200 Superbike win was the highlight of Irwin's otherwise disappointing 2019 season

The former British Supersport contender has also not ruled out a return to the meeting where he made his road race debut in 2014 - the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod - should that meeting be revived.

The fact that the Ulster GP's customary date in early August comes at a time when the BSB season is reaching its 'business end' in the form of the end-of-season Showdown rounds may prove problematic however.

Irwin is also a past winner of the Macau Grand Prix but it remains to be seen whether his publicly expressed reservations about a return to the Far East Guia circuit can be overcome to see him compete there again in the future.