Donaghmoyne celebrate winning the Ulster Ladies Club Football title

The Ulster Ladies Club Championship has been postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the province, the Ulster Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed.

There had been 10 games originally scheduled this weekend in junior, intermediate and senior grades.

Holders Donaghmoyne from Monaghan were due to face Antrim side St Paul's in the senior semi-finals on Sunday.

The situation will be reviewed on 12 October.

"Following a recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases province-wide, Donegal moving into Level 3 and a number of positive Covid-19 cases in LGFA clubs, after careful consideration Ulster Ladies Executive feel it is in the best interests of our members to postpone the Ulster Ladies Club Championship 2020," read a statement from the ULGFA.

"Should there be a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases and lighter restrictions in place then we will review this decision on 12 October.

"This has not been an easy decision to make and we thank the clubs for your continued co-operation."