A crowd of 500 attended the Irish Cup final between Ballymena and Glentoran at Windsor Park

The Department of Communities says it is continuing to consider the return of larger number of spectators at sporting events amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

GAA games in NI have a 400-crowd limit and 500 attended the Irish Cup final in July, but the planned return of fans to English venues has been halted.

The department said any return of larger numbers of spectators is dependent on the Covid situation.

The number of Covid-19 cases in NI have risen recently.

"Sensible decisions need to be taken to protect communities, participants and spectators," added the department.

"Any progress on a return of larger numbers of spectators to sports grounds will have to be aligned with the Executive's plans to address the surge in Covid cases, the evolving Covid restrictions and the guidelines at a given point in time.

"Moving this forward has to be cognisant of the evolving Covid situation and this means that where concerns exist with regard to the transmission rate of the virus sensible decisions need to be taken to protect communities, participants and spectators.

"It is right that the Department continues to work with the Governing Bodies to develop models that, when the time is right, will help deliver a safe return of greater numbers of spectators.

"The decision to proceed with fixtures rests with the Governing Bodies who need to ensure that their plans fully comply with the Health Regulations and Covid guidance while also take into consideration the views of the medical and scientific experts."