Eugene Laverty clinched a surprise pole position for BMW at the penultimate World Superbike round in Magny-Cours as he mastered drying conditions.

Northern Irishman Laverty, who is looking for a new seat for 2021 after losing his BMW ride, topped the session ahead of team-mate Tom Sykes.

Laverty's compatriot Jonathan Rea, who could clinch a sixth straight world title this weekend, was third fastest.

The Ulstermen will be on the front race in Race One later on Saturday.

Laverty's lap of 1:48.64 left him was 0.14 seconds ahead of Sykes with Rea a further 0.04 in arrears.

The 34-year-old's performance secured him only the fourth pole position of his World Superbike career and his first since achieving the feat for Aprilia in Portugal two years ago.

After heavy rain on Friday, the circuit began to dry on Saturday morning which presented the riders with challenging conditions.

The qualifying ride also secures Laverty pole for Sunday's morning Superpole race at Magny-Cours.

BMW have retained the services of 2013 champion Sykes to ride alongside Dutch rider Michael van der Mark next year.

Laverty is currently 13th in this year's championship on 45 points - 245 behind series leader Rea.