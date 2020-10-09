Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ryan Farquhar ranks among the greatest road racers Northern Ireland has ever produced

Motorcycle road racing champion Ryan Farquhar is among the Northern Ireland sportspeople who have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The Dungannon man receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to motorcycling.

Farquhar's career highlights include three Isle of Man TT wins, five North West 200 victories and nine Ulster Grand Prix successes.

Larne FC owner Kenny Bruce and bowler Barbara Cameron also receive honours.

Bruce, who has helped to resurrect the fortunes of his hometown club in recent years, picks up an MBE for services to charity and the community in Larne.

Cameron, manager of the Ireland International Ladies Outdoor Bowls team, is recognised for services to Lawn Bowls in Northern Ireland with a BEM.

Referee Alan Snoddy, who took charge of matches at both the 1986 and 1990 World Cups before moving on to become a Technical Instructor with governing bodies Uefa and Fifa, is awarded an MBE for his service to football.

Honour 'very special' for Farquhar

Farquhar, who has racked up 357 road race wins and been a multiple Irish champion, has gone on to become a successful team owner, running his KMR Racing team.

"I never ever dreamt I would receive an accolade like this. I'm just an ordinary person doing a bit of road racing so to be acknowledged for my achievements is very special," said Farquhar.

"Motorcycle racing in general, and particularly road racing, doesn't generally get the recognition of other sports a lot of the time.

"There have been many different riders over the years who I thought would receive more recognition for what they have done so I am very proud to be recognised in this way."

Other MBE recipients from Northern Ireland are BBC rugby commentator Jim Neilly and Nelson Lindsay, a former senior coach at Ards Swimming Club, which has cultivated the careers of a number of champions, including Andrew Bree and Bethany Firth.

Eddie Harper, ex-Junior Convenor at Holywood Golf Club, where Rory McIlroy began his road to stardom, receives a BEM for services to junior golf and William Robert Howard collects the same award for voluntary services to hockey and golf.

Matthew Shields also picks up a BEM for services to running, as do Cookstown 100 road race secretary Norman Crooks for services to motorcycling and Audrey Barr, Project Manager for Women in Sport and Physical Activity for her services to the community in West Belfast.