Mervyn Whyte has been Event Director of the North West 200 since 2001

North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte is to step down from the role after being at the helm of the international road race for 20 years.

The organising Coleraine and District Motor Club are to begin the process of finding a successor to Whyte.

"I had intended to retire at the end of 2019 but the club asked me to stay on for another season which I agreed to do," Whyte explained.

"Having turned 70 I feel that this is the right time for me to step aside."

This year's North West 200 was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Whyte's stewardship the event has consolidated its position as the largest outdoor sporting attraction in Northern Ireland.

The Limavady man's involvement with the North West 200 began in 1973 when he volunteered as a marshal and progressed through various posts including Race Secretary and Clerk of the Course.

He became Event Director ahead of the 2001 meeting, receiving an MBE for his services to motorcycling in 2009 and the Freedom of the Borough in 2017 from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

'Some exciting days and some sad ones'

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the North West 200." said Whyte.

"There have been so many exciting days as well as some sad ones. Along the way I have had the pleasure of working with a very committed and enthusiastic club, staff, a great management team and many fantastic sponsors, teams and riders.

"To ensure the smooth transition of responsibilities, I will continue to provide support with regard to sponsors, teams and riders in a consultative role."

"Mervyn has given almost 50 years service to the North West 200 and has provided superb leadership over the past two decades as Event Director." Coleraine & District Club Chairman, John Bolton, said.

"The Coleraine and District Motor Club and Northern Ireland motorcycle sport as a whole owes him enormous gratitude for all of his efforts and we wish Mervyn well for the future as the club committee begins the process of finding a new Event Director."