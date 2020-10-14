Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The latest guidelines issued by the Northern Ireland Executive to combat the spread of coronavirus will impact sport in Northern Ireland.

From Friday, no indoor sport or organised contact sport involving mixing of households will take place, other than at elite level.

Irish Premiership games, inter-county GAA and Ulster rugby games can proceed.

Some spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events under the risk assessments that have taken place.

The regulations are set to impact indoor sports such as basketball and netball while all football leagues below Premiership level are among the outdoor sports affected.

The Women's Premiership could also be halted mid-season as it is understood not to come under the umbrella of elite sport.

A limited number of supporters have been permitted to attend Ulster's opening Pro14 match of the new season against Benetton and Northern Ireland's Nations League game against Austria during October.

Arrangements are also in place to allow restricted number of fans attend Irish Premiership games when their new season kicks off this weekend.

Spectators will no longer be permitted to attend games outside of high-level sport, with no mass events involving more than 15 people permitted.

The restrictions will be in place for four weeks.