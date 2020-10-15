Glenn Irwin's one race win to date this season came at Snetterton

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin says contending for the British Superbike title has 'kick-started his career' after a hugely disappointing 2019.

Irwin goes into the final round of the championship at the Brands Hatch GP circuit this weekend in third place, 18 points behind leader Josh Brookes.

"It's been an amazing season. I have rejuvenated myself," said Irwin.

"To arrive at this stage of the year with a good chance of winning the championship is the stuff of dreams."

The 30-year-old led the series after each of the first four rounds of a truncated season but a crash in race one at Donington two weeks ago saw him surrender his lead at the top.

Brookes enjoys a 16-point advantage over PBM Ducati team-mate Christian Iddon, with Irwin two points further adrift and Australian Yamaha rider Jason O'Halloran one point in arrears of the Carrickfergus man.

"Every rider has 'ifs and buts' over what might have been during the season but 18 points is nothing in our championship," reflected Irwin.

"Josh is the rival I need to pull the points on. His record at Brands is phenomenal. He won five out of five races last year so you have to give him respect for that.

"I managed to dig deep to finish second in race three at Donington when I felt stronger than him, passed him and pulled away. That gives me confidence.

"Contending for a title is certainly something I always believed I could do. Regardless of what happens at Brands Hatch, good or bad, it is a foundation."

'Huge turnaround in fortunes'

Irwin's form in 2020 represents a dramatic upturn in fortunes from the previous year, which was dogged with poor results, splits from two teams and problems off the track.

"The turnaround has been huge, from one end of the scale to the other. 2019 was a horrible year, probably the worst of my life, but 2020 has brought such a difference.

"There is so much at stake this weekend I have to give it everything I have and be the best I can be. I really want that trophy and what comes with it."

'Really excited' by the Honda

The four-time North West 200 winner's results have been achieved on a new Honda Fireblade, with new parts for the Superbike arriving as the series wore on.

"We have a job in hand and it is one I really want to complete," said Irwin. "I'd really like to be part of this bike's future.

"It is not yet a fully developed Superbike. The engine is still pretty standard.

"I'm really excited by the Honda - I see it as a longer term plan and I believe there's a lot of success in it. If that means staying with the official factory team I'd love to do that.