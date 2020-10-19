Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Croke Park is set to host inter-county games during the All-Ireland Championship

Elite sporting events are to continue in the Republic of Ireland despite the government's expected decision to move to the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.

This means that GAA's National League can conclude next weekend and the Championship can commence a week later.

League of Ireland and FAI Cup can also be played, along with Ireland rugby internationals and Pro14 fixtures.

The Republic can host Bulgaria in their Nations Cup match on 18 November.

Spectators have been barred from attending games in the Republic of Ireland since the Irish Government raised the national level of Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3 in early October.

The National Public Health Emergency Team had recommended that Level 5 restrictions be imposed across the country to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

While elite sport is set to continue, the government's move will see the Republic move back into a set of restrictions broadly similar to the spring lockdown however schools and creches will also remain open.