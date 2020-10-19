Staunton is due to return to Australia for pre-season training soon

Cora Staunton has said the process of writing her autobiography felt like "attending counselling" at first.

The four-time GAA Al-Ireland winner is currently playing Aussie Rules with Greater Western Sydney, having also previously played football and rugby.

Speaking on Sportsound Extra Time at the start of Book Week, Staunton reflected on the process of writing 'Game Changer', published in 2018.

"It was strange, probably a thing I did not want to do initially," she said.

"I had been approached by a few people, but it was not a thing I had ever thought about. I found it quite tough in parts, especially at the start.

"You go and meet your ghost writer, sit with them and I found it emotionally draining. You go back to times in your life, in my instance I spoke a lot about my mum dying when I was 16 after being sick for a number of years.

"I felt like I was attending counselling 20 years after my mum had died. I was going back and talking about how that made me feel, having never spoken to someone about that before."

Staunton's four All-Ireland titles were won with Mayo, with whom she also picked up three National Football League titles while being named an All Star 11 times.

She moved to Australia to join up with the Giants in 2018 and also does GAA punditry work while back home in the Republic of Ireland.

While the early stages of the book-writing process were difficult, she said it did get easier and added that she was determined not to leave any parts of her life story out.

"In rural Ireland there was no such thing as going to counselling as a young person, but the more I did it the more I was talking about positive things and that became a bit easier," she explained.

"You have to give everything. I think if you are writing a book you cannot 'fluff' it up and not say much. That was never an option for me - it was always going to be tell it all or don't do a book at all."

