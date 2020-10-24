Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rian O'Neill was named man of the match at Cusack Park

Armagh are back in Division One of the Football League after beating Clare 1-18 to 1-13 at Cusack Park on Saturday.

Cavan have been relegated to Division Three because they lost to champions Roscommon and Laois beat Fermanagh.

Laois had looked to be heading for defeat which would have saved Cavan, but relegated Fermanagh conceded three late goals at Brewster Park.

Armagh will be relieved to have secured promotion a week after slipping up at home to Roscommon.

Calum McComiskey rounded Clare keeper Eamonn Trubidy for a third-minute goal and, with Rian O'Neill, Rory Grugan, Stephen Sheridan, Conor O'Neill and Jason Duffy all contributing, Armagh were 1-07 to 0-09 up at half-time.

But Clare, with the threat of relegation hanging over them, fought back and got a goal through Cian O'Dea before drawing level when frees by Eoin Cleary and Keelan Sexton made it 1-13 each.

Armagh responded by pulling away with two Oisin O'Neill scores helping them to a five-point victory.