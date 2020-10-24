Donegal rested key players having already secured their Division One status

Kerry comfortably beat a much-changed Donegal side 2-18 to 0-10 to secure a 21st Division One title.

Manager Declan Bonner opted to rest some of his key players, with an eye on next week's Ulster Championship game against Tyrone.

Kerry boss Peter Keane fielded his big guns, including skipper David Clifford.

A two-goal blitz from Sean O'Shea and Gavin White in the first half saw Kerry take charge and they went on to win with ease.

The Kingdom fired over a further nine points after half-time to ruthlessly dispose of the young Donegal side.

David Moran opened the scoring for Kerry after just 40 seconds before two quickfire scores from Ciaran Thompson gave Donegal a one-point advantage five minutes into proceedings.

Kerry looked surprisingly subdued in the first quarter of an hour, with Oisin Gallen knocking over a free before the water break to allow Donegal to deservedly take the lead once again by 0-3 to 0-2.

Kerry's David Clifford led Kerry to a title-clinching victory over Kerry

A sip of water and a few words of encouragement from team boss Keane seemed to be the spark the Kingdom needed though, with O'Shea easing past the Donegal defence to score the game's first goal 17 minutes in.

Tom O'Sullivan knocked over another a few minutes later before half-back White charged through from the 45-metre line to smash home and raise the green flag for the second time in four minutes.

Midfielder Jason McGee hit another over the bar from long-range to keep Donegal afloat between a sea of Kerry scores, but three points in as many minutes shared among Thompson and McGee gave Bonner's charges some manner of hope in the eye of the Kerry storm.

Unperturbed, it was business as usual again for the Kingdom as Sean O'Shea, Tony Brosnan and captain Clifford knocked over before the half-time whistle, with a sole Caolan McGonagle point making the score 2-9 to 0-8 at the break.

Ciaran Thompson scored five points but his Donegal side were well beaten in Tralee

Oisin Gallen's terrific score from the angle early in the second half brought the deficit back to six points to give Donegal a glimmer of hope, but from then on Kerry put on a clinic with O'Shea, Clifford and Tony Brosnan knocking over seemingly at will to end any hopes of a comeback.

The one bright spark for Donegal was the form of Ciaran Thompson, who helped himself to five points but that is maybe the only consolation Bonner's side can take from a one-sided clash.

The visitors went scoreless for the last 25 minutes of the encounter but there was a feeling that some of the players were conserving energy for the crucial Tyrone clash in Ballybofey next week.

Allianz Football League Division One Kerry 2-18 Donegal 0-10