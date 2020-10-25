Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tyrone's narrow win at Castlebar guaranteed their Division One survival

Tyrone made sure of staying in Division One by hanging on to win 3-14 to 1-19 in Castlebar - a result which means Mayo are relegated from the top flight.

Two goals by Conor McKenna, a superb one by Darragh Canavan and a late finish by Darren McCurry saw off Mayo who battled gamely to avoid the drop.

Monaghan will remain in Division One with Conor McManus scoring a goal and eight in their draw with Meath.

Dublin's win in Galway means they finish runners-up to champions Kerry.

