Sports clubs across Northern Ireland have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Communities minister Carál Ní Chuilín has announced funding of £15m to help the NI sports sector deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after local sports bodies made calls for financial assistance from the NI Executive.

"The funding will go some way to make up for the income the sector has lost over the past six months," she said.

"It will also help to secure the future for governing bodies and clubs who've been hit hard by Covid restrictions."

The minister added: "It is clear that we will all have to play our part in protecting the vulnerable, the health service and each other as we learn to live with the virus. This support is therefore vital for the time ahead and I am determined to get the funding issued at the earliest opportunity."

"The sports sector has been at the forefront of the Covid relief effort since March and continues to provide support in terms of both the physical and mental wellbeing of our communities. Research has shown how important society here views sport, whether that be from participating in it or spectating.

"It is right that the Executive has recognised this and that we provide much needed financial support to the Governing Bodies and the clubs to ensure that they can come through this difficult period and be there for their communities, volunteers, participants and spectators."