McLean was a double race winner at the rescheduled Cookstown 100 in September

Adam McLean is targeting a return to action in the spring after having surgery on a broken arm sustained in a crash at the final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

The Tobermore rider fractured his right arm during a qualifying session for the British Superstock 600cc class.

The 24-year-old broke the same arm at the 2019 Tandragee 100 and only returned to competitive racing in July.

"I'll recover over the winter and try to be back in the spring," said McLean.

"The surgery I had on my arm was a success and I am now recuperating at home, taking it easy, as it will take a bit of time to recover," he added.

"I've been going to the hyperbaric chamber in Larne to aid the healing process but it's still very early days."

Nerve damage

McLean says he got caught out by the wet conditions at the Kent circuit when he high-sided out of Turn 2 at Druids on the second lap of a qualifying session.

"I was really unlucky to land on my right arm again. The plate I have in my arm from the previous injury was bent fairly badly.

"At least it was a clean break this time, not as badly smashed it was last time, and looking at the x-rays they have done a nice job with fewer screws.

"The surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital is happy enough with the bone - he decided there was no need to take any marrow from my hip - but there is a bit of wrist damage to my wrist and hand.

"It is mainly to the radial nerve but the wrist and hand feeling have started to come back already."

Road racing return a priority

Despite being out of the saddle for 14 months, McLean produced some good results while riding a Yamaha R6 for the Binch Racing team in the British Superstock 600 series - a team had previously competed with at the Classic TT in 2018, finishing runner-up in the Lightweight race.

He won the Supersport and Supertwins races as part of the McAdoo Racing team at the Cookstown 100, which was rescheduled for September.

"My main aim is to get ready for the 2021 road racing season although it is hard to know what that calendar will look like," he explained.

"The BSB season will not commence until May next year so a later start than usual will give me more time to recover from my injury," reflected McLean.