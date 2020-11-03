Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Sligo are due to meet Galway in a Connacht semi-final at Pearse Park on Saturday

Sligo GAA has confirmed a number of positive Covid-19 cases within their senior football panel, with several more players isolating having been identified as close contacts.

The development casts doubt over their Connacht Championship semi-final against Galway, which is set to be played at Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

While a postponement remains possible, the GAA has previously indicated that it will not reschedule fixtures due to a Covid-related incident until the latter stages of the Championship.

The inter-county season, which began last weekend, is scheduled to last less than two months in total with the All-Ireland final scheduled for 19 December.

The Connacht SFC is set to be played on 15 November, a week before the other three provincial finals, meaning there is potential space in the calendar to reschedule should Sligo be unable to field a team this weekend.

Sligo GAA said on Tuesday morning that it is currently liaising with Croke Park officials as a number of squad players await test results.

Those who have tested positive are said to be "doing well".