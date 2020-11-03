Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney and assistant Jim McCorry watch the team in action

Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry has replaced Paddy O'Rourke as the new boss of Down club team Burren.

All-Ireland winner O'Rourke, who left the post last month, guided Burren to a Down title in the first of his four seasons in charge.

Burren lost out to eventual champions Kilcoo in this year's championship in the Mourne county.

Former Down county boss McCorry has previously managed Kilcoo and Mayobridge.