Michael Rutter secured a record ninth Macau GP victory after two red-flag incidents in 2019

The organisers of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix have confirmed that the event will not take place in 2020.

The move follows the decision of multiple teams and riders not to contest this year's race.

They had indicated they were not prepared to undergo the 14-day quarantine period required in a designated hotel upon arrival in Macau.

The scheduled four-wheel races over the 3.8-mile Guia circuit will proceed as planned from 20-22 November.

A statement from the Macau GP organisers read: "The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix will not take place this year.

"Having successfully contained the Covid-19 outbreak in Macau, many riders subsequently reconsidered their willingness to compete in view of the prevailing prevention regulations, making running the Far East classic this year unworkable."

The government had imposed the 14-day quarantine period in response to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the top competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland to confirm their withdrawal in recent weeks.

Although the Macau Grand Prix was first held in 1954, the first running of the motorcycle event did not take place until 1967.

Last year, Michael Rutter won the race for a record ninth time, being awarded the victory after two red-flag stoppages.