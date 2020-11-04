Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Andrew Irwin won three races during the 2020 BSB season

Andrew Irwin has parted company with the Honda Racing team after two seasons with the British Superbike outfit.

Having ridden for the PBM Ducati team for the second half of the 2018 season, Irwin finished eighth in his first full season in BSB with Honda in 2019.

His maiden year with the Japanese manufacturer included a race win at Thruxton.

Riding a new version of the Fireblade, Irwin was sixth in a curtailed 2020 campaign, including three race wins.

The 26-year-old took a double at the opening round of the championship at the Donington Park National circuit in August and secured another victory over the Donington GP course.

"Honda Racing can announce that Andrew Irwin will not be continuing with the team for 2021. Parting ways after a successful two years with Honda Racing, Andrew has decided it is time for a new challenge in his racing career," read a statement from Honda Racing.

"Andrew played a pivotal role in the development of the Fireblade with his hard work and determination contributing to the team's success during the 2020 season.

"Andrew will always be a part of the Honda Racing family and everyone in the team and Honda UK would like to thank him for his hard work, we wish him all the best in his future racing endeavours."

Andrew's brother Glenn was his Honda team-mate for the 2020 BSB series, his sibling taking fourth place overall in the standings.

Andrew posted on Twitter on Wednesday: "2 years of Honda has came to an end today, Id like to thank Neil Fletcher and Havier Beltran for the past two seasons. I've honestly loved every minute, to my mechanics Macauley Webb, Scot Hargreaves, crew chief Paul Williamson and the rest of the team I couldn't of asked for better."