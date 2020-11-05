Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McKenna was instrumental in Tyrone's recent win over Mayo

Tyrone's Connor McKenna has been named as the GAA/GPA Gaelic footballer of the month for October.

McKenna has impressed since returning to the sport in September after six years playing for Essendon in the Australian Football League.

The 24-year-old scored on his debut against Donegal in the National League, before hitting 2-2 against Mayo to secure Division One status for Tyrone.

He pipped Roscommon's Enda Smith and Kerry's Gavin White for the award.

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty, meanwhile, was been named October's hurler of the month.