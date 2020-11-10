Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Harte has won three All-Ireland senior titles with Tyrone

Mickey Harte's future as Tyrone senior football manager is uncertain after his request for a one-year extension was not approved by Tyrone GAA.

BBC Sport NI understands Harte's request to remain in charge for a 19th successive year was turned down by the county's management committee on Tuesday night.

The Ballygawley man's latest three-year term expired after his side's Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal on 1 November.

It is believed a nominations process will now follow and the job opened up to all interested candidates, potentially on a three-year term.

A Tyrone GAA spokesman did not comment when contacted on Wednesday.

Harte, who has been in charge since the 2003 season, is one of the most successful managers in GAA history and won three All-Ireland senior titles with Tyrone in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

He said after Tyrone's Ulster SFC defeat by Donegal 10 days ago that he had "nothing really to say" on his future.

Harte is the current longest-serving inter-county football manager in and won a League title with Tyrone in 2003, as well as six Ulster SFC titles, two All-Ireland Under-21 titles and one All-Ireland minor title.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Harte's assistant Gavin Devlin, who has been part of the Tyrone backroom team since 2013.

Devlin won two All-Irelands as a player under Harte in 2003 and 2005.

Meanwhile, John McKeever will not be the next Antrim senior football manager.

It is understood the Portglenone man, who guided Cookstown to the All-Ireland club Intermediate Football Championship in 2013 and was linked with the Antrim job, will remain in charge of Derry club Bellaghy for the 2021 season.

Lenny Harbinson stood down as Antrim manager on Monday after three years in charge.