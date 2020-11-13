Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Donegal defeated Armagh on their way to defending the Ulster title last year

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Armagh Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday, 14 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney "has to set up a mirror image of what Donegal do," says BBC Sport NI GAA pundit Oisin McConville, before the counties' battle on Saturday.

McGeeney's squad will take on Declan Bonner's side at Breffni park in the first Ulster Championship semi-final.

McConville, who was captained by McGeeney to Armagh's solitary All-Ireland win in 2002, believes the Orchard County's big problem will be Donegal's kickouts.

"Of all the teams I've seen this year they have such a variety of kickouts. (Shaun) Patton has that ability to go long so when you push up, he can go straight over your head," said McConville.

"I imagine the one thing Kieran McGeeney would be thinking is do we give up the kickouts, and that's what Armagh did against Derry.

"Do you do that again and try and turn Donegal over in their defence and really frustrate them? I think the more they do that, the better opportunity they have of winning the game obviously."

Armagh were favourites when they beat Derry 0-17 to 0-15 in the Ulster quarter-finals but go into Saturday's game as underdogs, with Donegal having won the last two Ulster titles.

Some onlookers link these victories with the arrival of goalkeeper Patton to the squad in 2018, who joined after retiring from his soccer career at Sligo Rovers a year earlier.

Shaun Patton was instrumental as Donegal overcame Tyrone by just two points in the quarter-final

Donegal triumphed over Tyrone 1-13 to 1-11 to secure their spot in the semi-final, with a goal and six points coming straight off the back of Patton's kickouts.

Donegal boss Bonner has said Patrick McBrearty and Neil McGee will both be "ready for action" for Saturday's game, but Paddy McGrath is out injured.

Armagh have named the same squad that was due to line out against Derry before last minute changes were made, meaning Niall Grimley and Callum Cumiskey are in for Jarlath Óg Burns and Greg McCabe.

The winner of Donegal v Armagh will play the victor of Sunday's encounter between Cavan and Down in the final on Sunday 22 November.