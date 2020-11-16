Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Donegal beat Cavan in last year's Ulster final with a large crowd in attendance

Sunday's Ulster Senior Football final between Cavan and Donegal will be played behind closed doors.

Ulster GAA told BBC Sport NI that it has "no plans for any supporters to attend" the match, which will take place at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

The decision is based on Covid-19 restrictions in the two competing counties.

The Ulster final would normally attract a crowd of 28,000 at St Tiernach's Park in Clones in June.

Supporters have attended elite international and club football matches in Northern Ireland recently and Ulster Rugby is set to welcome 1,000 fans to their Kingspan Stadium in Belfast for Sunday's Pro14 game against Scarlets.

"Whilst in the NI jurisdiction we could make a request for a modest attendance, the fact that the two counties playing are in level five restrictions and only essential travel is permitted doesn't lend itself to bringing supporters," Stephen McGeehan, Ulster GAA head of operations, said.

"Half of the provincial finals have been played already without spectators and our's will be no different. Ulster GAA will instead provide a virtual supporter platform on social media."

The decision means that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ulster final will this year take place under floodlights in an empty stadium for the first time in living memory.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport NI can confirm that the playing surface at the Armagh Athletic Grounds will be dug up and entirely re-sodded for Sunday's showpiece.

A spokesperson for the ground said: "Logistically it is a big undertaking. We are already well underway and the resurfacing will be finished by Thursday. It seems the weekend weather is also in our favour, the pitch will be in great shape"