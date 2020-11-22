Simone Magill has been in impressive form for both Everton and Northern Ireland

Simone Magill believes "anything is possible" ahead of Northern Ireland's decisive two Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Victories at home against Belarus and the Faroe Islands would secure NI a play-off spot for the rescheduled finals in 2022.

Magill will miss the two qualifiers after getting treatment at club Everton for a lingering injury.

However the 26-year-old says she has "every faith" that Kenny Shiels' side can secure second position.

"I've had an ongoing problem over the last one or two months and the timing has unfortunately meant I'm not able to meet up with the girls," said Magill.

"I've got to rest and rehab, so if the girls can do the job hopefully I'll be fit and well to come back for a very important play-off.

"It's a massive time for us and I'm devastated I can't be there but I have every faith in the girls that they can go out and do the job."

'Never say never'

Magill, who has won over 50 caps for Northern Ireland, says the introduction of Shiels as manager in 2019 "was a breath of fresh air".

After a difficult start to the campaign against Norway, two impressive draws against Wales were followed up by wins away to the Faroe Islands and Belarus.

Northern Ireland's fate is in their own hands with home fixtures against Belarus, on Friday, and a final group game against the Faroese on 1 December.

Both games will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Simone Magill has praised the impact of manager Kenny Shiels

"The girls have really bought in to what Kenny is trying to do. He has brought in a new style of play and a new philosophy, which has been great for us," added Magill.

"If you even just take the match away to Belarus, we went down to 10 players early in the game so the character that we showed to get a goal and hold on to that victory away from home.

"That's testament to the character that is within the squad. Going into these games, with them being at home, I think the girls are very confident that we can get a play-off place.

"You can never rule out an underdog. For us to be in this position now is fantastic and shows the progress that we have made.

"Everyone had written us off for this group, so the fact we are sitting talking about the possibility of a play-off shows how we welcome that challenge. Never say never and anything is possible."