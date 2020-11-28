Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

O'Sullivan scored one and set one up for Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Town beat Linfield for the first time as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Milltown.

Kirk Millar gave the out-of-sorts Blues the lead with a clever first-half free-kick and Jordan Stewart missed a great chance to double the advantage.

Alan O'Sullivan poked home an equaliser for the well-organised hosts in first-half injury time and Kealan Dillon hit the winner soon after the break.

It was a first Irish Premiership defeat of the season for holders Linfield.

It means that Larne remain top of the league table after leap-frogging the defending champions earlier on Saturday afternoon with a win over Coleraine.

Blues boss David Healy, who was again without injured top scorer Andy Waterworth, had to give 18-year-old goalkeeper David Walsh his debut after first-choice stopper Chris Johns was forced to pull out after the warm-up.

Millar's opener on 29 minutes was a free-kick from 20 yards out with the winger firing low under the jumping defensive wall for his third goal of the season.

Another Millar free-kick almost set up a second for the Blues minutes later but Shayne Lavery could only find home keeper Gabriel Sava with his header despite being unmarked.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew was making his 600th appearance for the south Belfast club

David Healy's men had an even better chance to double their lead on 37 minutes when Lavery did well down the left and produced a good cross but, with an open goal in front of him, Jordan Stewart was unable to control his volley and blazed over the crossbar.

Warrenpoint kept working hard and drew level in first-half injury time when Gavin Peers headed a corner goalwards and O'Sullivan reacted well to poke home from close range.

The home side started the second half brightly and took the lead on 56 minutes with a superbly taken Dillon goal after a good team move.

O'Sullivan got free down the left and delivered a pass inside, with Dillon opening his body superbly to plant a confident side-foot finish past Walsh in the Linfield goal.

Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher headed over from a Stewart cross late on but the Blues, who were missing the focal point up front that Waterworth provides, failed to respond effectively to going behind.

It was a second victory of the season for Barry Gray's Warrenpoint, who are now seventh in the Premiership table.