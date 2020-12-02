A limited number of spectators have attended Irish League matches this season

Sports Minister Caral Ni Chuilin says the stance on spectators at sporting events is unlikely to change "this side of Christmas".

Ni Chuilin was speaking after the launch of a £25 million Sport Sustainability Fund.

The fund will help bodies and clubs who have been impacted by Covid-19.

"I understand people will be disappointed but people are still dying form Covid-19. I take that very seriously, as do the sports," she said.

Small numbers of spectators attended several Irish League and Ulster Rugby matches prior to the latest coronavirus restrictions imposed on 27 November.

Ni Chuilin added that any changes to the stance of spectators at events will "be guided by the scientific and medical advice".

"I understand for some of the games that small crowds have been allowed but until I see the scientific and medical advice, I'm not going to give any other indication than the guidance is how my decision will be made.

"I would suspect given the numbers, given the 'R' rate and given the number of people in intensive care that it will certainly not be this side of Christmas."

More funding for sport

The fund will be administered by Sport NI and applications will open from 4 December and Ni Chuilin says she imagines the money will be available at the "end of January, start of February".

"I have heard reports that people will not get access to this until April, I just want to say that this is not the case," said the minister.

"I apologise to people who have to go through the application in the lead up to Christmas but I thought it was better to get it opened, get it assessed and get it out as soon as possible."

After the success of Northern Ireland women's team and Armagh's women's team, Ni Chuilin added that female sport needs to be "represented and reflected in the funding".

Armagh were edged out by Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-finals

"I feel that had it been the Northern Ireland men's football team, we would have seen and heard a lot more about it," said the minister.

"They are all good role models. Armagh are the same, they were inspirational as well. I know of the work and the training - they don't do anything different to their male colleagues but they have always had to work harder.

"I know within the GAA - and I know it is all different codes - women are treated differently and that needs to end.

"I have also protected funding assigned to Disability Sport NI and Special Olympics whose activities have been severely impacted during the pandemic."