Eimear Smyth hit a crucial goal at Croke Park

Eimear Smyth's goal 13 minutes from time proved decisive as Fermanagh held off a late Wicklow onslaught to win their second All-Ireland Junior title in three years by 2-09 to 0-12.

Roisin McDonald also hit the net in the first minute for Fermanagh, who will make their return to the Intermediate grade in 2021.

Marie Kealy in excellent form as Wicklow managed to draw level in the second half, only for Smyth's goal to finally shake them off.

Fermanagh netted after 20 seconds when Aisling Maguire's pass allowed McDonald to palm to the net.

Stopping Fermanagh's threatening full-forward line was central to Wicklow's hopes of survival, and after Joanne Doonan and Smyth both landed tricky points from play for the Erne County but Wicklow kicked four unanswered points, including two excellent scores from the right by captain Laura Hogan, which made it 1-3 to 0-5.

Wicklow will look back at that period of dominance and feel they should have converted more of their chances, and when Doonan showed Sarah Hogan a clean pair of heels, Fermanagh moved two clear again.

Kealy had found the target for Wicklow earlier in the half, but crucially the Fermanagh goal survived when her shot crashed back off the post three minutes from the break. Instead of finding themselves in arrears, Fermanagh launched a counter attack, which resulted in a Sarah McCausland point, while Smyth added a free before the break for a 1-7 to 0-6 interval lead.

Roisin McDonald netted after 20 seconds at Croke Park

A year on from their relegation from Intermediate, Wicklow were desperate to make an immediate return, and when Kealy and Laura Hogan combined to score the first four points of the second-half, they had cancelled out Fermanagh's first-half lead.

But the loss of midfielder Aoife Gorman to the sin bin after 40 minutes was a big setback, and after Smyth gave Fermanagh the lead again, Doonan turned over the next kick-out and sent Smyth in on goal. Her finish was low and ruthless, taking her tally for the day to 1-5.

Wicklow were 2-8 to 0-10 behind with 13 minutes remaining, but faced with Fermanagh's excellent defence they only managed another two points.

The closest Wicklow came to pulling level was through McGettigan, but her shot was turned around the post by Shauna Murphy and the Ulster side claimed the honours.