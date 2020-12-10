Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McCormack in action during the 2016 Isle of Man TT

Former Irish Superbike and Supersport champion Brian McCormack is to be supported by FHO Racing BMW in the British Superbike series and international road race events in 2021.

McCormack, who was supported by FHO owner Faye Ho during this year's BSB schedule on a BMW, will continue with the Bavarian brand next year, racing under the Roadhouse Macau banner.

Waterford man McCormack is the fastest ever Republic of Ireland rider at the Isle of Man TT, having lapped the Mountain Course at 128.812mph.

"I met Faye in Macau when I first started going several years ago, and she kindly offered to support me in BSB last season but has massively stepped that up for 2021," said McCormack.

"It's fantastic to be part of such a strong operation and be able to announce our plans quite early.

"Obviously, having no Isle of Man TT is a massive blow, but hopefully, we can ride some Irish events before the BSB programme gets underway and we have everything crossed for the North West 200 still. I can't wait to get going, this is probably the best opportunity I've had in racing."

McCormack competed in the British Superbike Championship last season for the first time since 2008.

He has competed in the major international and national road events in recent years and has a best TT finish of ninth in the 2019 Senior TT.

McCormack made his TT debut in 2010 and since then has finished 28 of the 38 races he has started.

His best result at the Ulster Grand Prix was a fifth place in the second Superbike race in 2018.