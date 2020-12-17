Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ulster's game against Irish rivals Munster is scheduled to be played in Belfast on 2 January

There will be no sporting activity in Northern Ireland between 26 December and 2 January under new Covid-19 restrictions.

The move is part of a six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland, which was announced by the Stormont executive on Thursday night.

The impact on sport during the other five weeks has not been confirmed.

Irish Premiership games and Ulster's Pro14 match against Munster are among the events affected by the measures.

Kingspan Stadium was set to host the Irish derby on 2 January after's Ulster's visit to take on Connacht on 27 December.

Boxing Day is the biggest date in the Irish Premiership calendar with a number of derby encounters including the meeting of Glentoran and Linfield.

There is also a full programme of Premiership fixtures on 29 December and 2 January, meaning a total of 18 matches to be rescheduled.

The initial lockdown in March also saw a total ban on sporting activity for a number months while other measures have included allowing only 'elite' sport to take place.