Donal Nuget tackles Antrim manager Darren Gleeson after the Saffrons won the Joe McDonagh Cup

For reasons both good and bad, 2020 is a year we will never forget.

Despite countless interruptions, cancellations, last-minute changes and the changing of sport as we know it - Northern Ireland's sports stars still delivered in a year like no other.

Here are 20 of the best pictures from an eventful 2020.

The calm before the storm

Jonathan Rea continued his superb form as he picked up his sixth World Superbike title on the trot after another stellar season. Ducati's Scott Redding was his closest challenger but nobody could end the Northern Irishman's winning streak in a curtailed season.

Let it snow

Playing in a winter wonderland? Ulster and Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane charges down a kick in snowy conditions against Wales at Donnybrook in the Women's Six Nations. Adam Griggs' side would end the campaign (in October) with three wins.

A familiar sight

This became a common sign across sporting facilities on both sides of the Irish border. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the sporting life as we know it, right from elite level to the grassroots which are so important in the foundations of sport.

Ice off

The Belfast Giants were one of the first teams to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The remainder of the Elite League season was cancelled and the 2020-21 is yet to get under way as a consequence of the lack of supporters at indoor events.

Fairway frustration

It wasn't Rory McIlroy's best campaign but the Northern Irishman still finished fifth at the Masters and inside the top 10 at the US Open. The 31-year-old also had a brief return to number one in the world rankings.

Mageean magic

Ciara Mageean had an incredible season in what should have been an Olympic year. She made history becoming the first Irish woman to run under two minutes for 800m at a meeting in May and she broke Irish records in the mile and 1,500m. In a superb summer, the Portaferry athlete also smashed Sonia O'Sullivan's 1,000 metre record.

Glentoran's glory

In front of 500 returning spectators, Glentoran picked up their first major trophy in five years when they defeated Ballymena Untied 2-1 in the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park. It was an emotional moment for Glens captain Marcus Kane, who led the Oval outfit to victory just months after the death of his baby son Harrie.

Leaving it late

Ian Madigan secured Ulster's place in the Pro14 final with the last kick of the game as Dan McFarland's men edged out Edinburgh at Murrayfield. It was a stunning penalty to snatch the win, however Ulster would go on to lose to imperious Leinster in the decider.

Zlatan comes to town

Tongues were wagging when Shamrock Rovers were pulled out of the hat to face AC Milan in Europa League qualifying. Talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the star man as the Italian giants ran out 2-0 winners, but it was still a huge night for the League of Ireland. It's just a shame fans weren't allowed in.

Green in Paris

Sam Bennett won two stages, including the final sprint, at the Tour de France to secure victory in the points classification to become only the second Irishman to win the green jersey, after Sean Kelly won four from 1982 to 1989.

The long game

Charlie Eastwood became the first Northern Irish winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans since Jonny Kane triumphed in 2010. The Belfast driver, along with TF Sport Aston Martin team-mates Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc, won four races and finished runner-up in the World Endurance Championship.

Spot on

Liam Boyce scored the winning penalty as Northern Ireland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in a dramatic penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Sarajevo. That joy was contrast to the despair felt after the final defeat to Slovakia the following month.

End of an era

After 18 years at the helm, the sun set on Mickey Harte's tenure as Tyrone boss after an Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal. He won three All-Irelands in his time as Red Hands boss and he wasn't out of work for long when Louth came calling 10 days after ending his time as Tyrone manager.

Surfs up!

Surfer Conor Maguire catches one of the biggest waves in Ireland at Mullaghmore in County Sligo. Maguire asked permission from Sligo Council and the RNLI before tackling the 18-metre wave.

Cavan's joy

Who predicted this? All the odds were in Donegal's favour ahead of the Ulster SFC against Cavan. However Mickey Graham's men were superb in the decider and produced a stunning comeback to book a spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Autumnal air

Motorsport Ireland duo Josh McErlean and Callum Devine tackled the European Rally Championship round at a very autumnal Rally Hungary in November. Devine finished seventh overall and fourth in ERC1 Junior while McErlean impressed in 11th position on his European debut.

Orchard picking

Armagh put in a strong showing in the Women's All-Ireland, just missing out to winners Dublin in the semi-finals. Key forward Aimee Mackin was in inspired form, hitting 2-7 in Armagh's quarter-final win over Mayo before another showing of 2-4 in the semi-final defeat by the Dubs.

End of the road

Cavan's dream run came to an end at the All-Ireland semi-finals at the hands of a clinical Dublin outfit, who would go on to win their sixth title in a row after beating Mayo in the decider.

The GOAT?

Katie Taylor cemented her status as one of the greatest boxers of all time when she defeated Miriam Gutierrez at Wembley Arena to retain her four titles. Can anyone topple the undefeated Irish fighter in 2021?

History makers