Guy Martin won the classic race at Tandragee in 2019

This year's Tandragee 100 has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It was announced on Monday evening that the event, due to take place on 30 April and 1 May, would not go ahead.

Last year was due to be the 60th anniversary of the Tandagree 100 but it was also cancelled due to coronavirus.

"The safety of our society, more than ever, has to come first," said Anne Forsythe, club secretary and clerk of the course.

"Tonight's announcement to cancel the 2021 Tandragee 100 National Motorcycle Road Races has been taken with the intention of keeping people safe. We look forward to returning in 2022.

"It is important not only to consider the safety of our volunteers and officials, local residents and landowners, local businesses, the competitors and of course our spectators, but also the wider general public.

"If we are to collectively reduce the spread of the disease and lessen the impact Covid-19 will have in the longer term we believe to gather in large numbers for our event is not appropriate given the circumstances."

News of the cancellation comes three days after it was announced that the Kells road races were cancelled for 2021 due to "uncertainty" over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, North West 200 event consultant Mervyn Whyte has said the running of the 2021 event is "touch and go".

He explained that the event's scheduled May dates look "out of the question" but dates of 10-14 August are pencilled in.