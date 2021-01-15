Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Irwin has won the last four Superbike races to be staged at the North West 200

The North West 200 and Isle of Man TT international road races can return stronger after the Covid-19 pandemic, Honda rider Glenn Irwin believes.

The Carrickfergus British Superbike competitor has won four North West Superbike races in a row and is set to make his belated TT debut in 2022.

The 2021 TT has been cancelled and the North West is shrouded in uncertainty.

"I think it will raise the importance of the events and people will realise how much we need them," said Irwin.

"I don't think it puts the future of the races in jeopardy. I think they will grow. Road racing has been about for a long time.

"After the break for Foot and Mouth in 2001 both the TT and the North West recovered to a better level, although the reasons this time are very different and social distancing may become a part of our everyday lives for some time to come," argued the 30-year-old.

Both the North West and the TT fell victim of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and North West 200 Event Consultant Mervyn Whyte has indicated that this year's race is highly unlikely to take place in its traditional place in the calendar in May, with provisional August dates also hanging in the balance.

"I err on the side of optimism but then I wonder am I being realistic?," added Irwin.

"The vaccine is rolling out and slowly life is probably going to get back to normal.

"Things will be different in August so that makes me hopeful but I'm also aware of the short time frame available to make a decision with plans and arrangements and contracts to be made.

"May doesn't look like it's going to happen but maybe August is a possibility. I really want it to happen."