Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop is third on the all-time list for the number of Isle of Man TT wins

Michael Dunlop will return to race action in March after entering the Daytona 200 in Florida.

The 31-year-old Ballymoney rider missed out on road-race competition in 2020 after major events were cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Dunlop, who has chalked up 19 Isle of Man TT victories, will compete on a Kawasaki ZX6 636.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Ross Patterson will also race in the Daytona 200.