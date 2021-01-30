Michael Dunlop: Ballymoney rider to race in Daytona 200 in March
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
Michael Dunlop will return to race action in March after entering the Daytona 200 in Florida.
The 31-year-old Ballymoney rider missed out on road-race competition in 2020 after major events were cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Dunlop, who has chalked up 19 Isle of Man TT victories, will compete on a Kawasaki ZX6 636.
Fellow Northern Ireland rider Ross Patterson will also race in the Daytona 200.