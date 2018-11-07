Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Isle of Man TT winners Steve Plater and James Hillier rode some laps of the proposed Diamond Races circuit last year

Plans to stage the inaugural Diamond Road Races in the Isle of Wight have been put back until 2022.

The event had been due to take place in October this year but uncertainty over Covid-19 and the amount of work to be done have forced organisers to rethink.

The proposed three-day meeting meeting would be run in a TT-style time trial format, plans revealed last year said.

The race would be run on a spectacular 12.4-mile course, with a picturesque five-mile stretch along a coastal road.

Organisers' plans announced in 2020 indicated a desire to hold two practice days on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by racing on the Saturday for classes including Superbikes, Supersport and Lightweight Supertwins.

The Diamond Races organisational team includes TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, former Honda UK team boss Neil Tuxworth, Senior TT winner Steve Plater, British Touring Car Champion Matt Neal and event co-founder and former BTCC driver James Kaye.