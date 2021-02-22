Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea competed at the Estoril circuit in Portugal for the first time in the 2020 World Superbike Championship

Jonathan Rea must wait until May to begin the defence of his World Superbike crown after the scheduled opening round at Assen in April was postponed until July.

The Dutch round has been delayed after local authorities banned major events until 1 June because of coronavirus.

Assen will now host round five of the series from 23-25 July.

The season will now begin at the Estoril circuit in Portugal from 7-9 May as Rea goes for a seventh title.

Rea will ride a new version of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR this year, a machine which he tested at Jerez in Spain on 11 February.

The Northern Irishman will continue the development of the new World Superbike spec machine at Kawasaki's next scheduled test at Portimao in Portugal on 4 and 5 March.

The 34-year-old boasts 99 career race wins in the series and has won six straight titles from 2015 to 2020.