Dublin beat Mayo in the 2020 All-Ireland Football Final on 19 December

The 2021 GAA season is not expected to start until May at the earliest after it was confirmed that the Republic of Ireland will continue with Level 5 lockdown restrictions until 5 April.

County teams are expected to be given a four-week pre-season before a return to competitive action.

But inter-county training cannot resume until after 5 April as it is not permitted under Level 5 restrictions.

Soccer, rugby and horse racing are exempt from Level 5 restrictions.

A step down to Level 4 restrictions would allow for a return to collective training for inter-county teams.

However, there was confusion when a government document on Tuesday appeared to erroneously classify inter-county games as a Level 4 sport.

"The levels are a continuity from the old plan," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin, clarifying that inter-county games are still not exempt from Level 5 restrictions.

"There's no question of that. There may be an issue with the transmission of that. But there's no issue with the playing of elite sports.

"In terms of the sports situation, it still applies in relation to elite sports and coming up to April 5 we would then look at what more we can do in relation to some sports and outdoor activities more generally.

"We will wait until the week before April 5 to take an assessment on that."

In another development, senior club championship games can now be played under Level 3 restrictions whereas last year they were permitted only under Level 2.