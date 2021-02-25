Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

St Michael's College, Enniskillen beat Omagh CBS in the last MacRory Cup final in 2019

Ulster Schools GAA has announced it will not be possible to complete formal competitions during the 2020-21 school year following the extension of the Republic of Ireland's lockdown.

The Irish government this week extended Level 5 restrictions until 5 April with inter-county games to return in May.

The pandemic-hit 2020 MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup competitions were shared between the finalists.

The finals traditionally take place on St Patrick's Day.

"Unfortunately Ulster Schools GAA have reluctantly accepted that it will not be possible to complete any formal competitions during the current school year 2020/21," a statement read.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as the path ahead unfolds and liaise with the relevant authorities whenever possible.

"We remain hopeful that localised, informal activity may be possible later in Term 3 should regulations allow."