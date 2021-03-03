Loughran scored goals against Meath and Donegal during Tyrone's run to the 2018 All-Ireland Football final

Recently retired Tyrone attacker Harry Loughran says the current county team "definitely" have the quality to win an All-Ireland Football title.

Loughran, who was forced to retire in February due to a chronic back injury, played a key role in the Red Hands' run to the 2018 All-Ireland final.

The last of the county's three senior football triumphs came in 2008.

"I don't think people realise how much talent there is in the squad," Loughran, 26, told BBC Radio Foyle.

"There are fantastic players and they have a fantastic management and backroom team - there is just quality all over the pitch."

Loughran scored vital goals against Donegal and Meath during Tyrone's run to the 2018 All-Ireland final, where they lost 2-17 to 1-14 to Dublin.

However, the Red Hand county have since been unable to build on their performances during that campaign, losing to Kerry in the 2019 semi-final and Donegal in last year's Ulster Championship quarter-final, costing them a place in the All-Ireland series.

That defeat by Donegal proved to be the last act of Mickey Harte's 18-year reign as Tyrone boss, with Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher named as the three-time All-Ireland winner's joint-successors on a three-year term in November.

And while injury has robbed Loughran of the opportunity to feature in the county's new era, he feels Logan and Dooher have a squad with enough talent to mount a challenge for the Sam Maguire.

"They have such an exciting forward line," added Loughran, who won an All-Ireland Intermediate Club title with Moy in 2018.

"There are a lot of players in Tyrone that are coming into their prime years, the team has so much potential.

"I have no doubt that they'll have a lot of success and I'm looking forward to celebrating with the boys."

Having made a significant impression during his debut championship campaign with Tyrone in 2018, Loughran failed to feature in a single game during the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a result of his back condition.

Loughran celebrates scoring an extra-time goal on his championship debut in Tyrone's All-Ireland qualifier victory over Meath in June 2018

And while he admits to not having achieved all of his goals prior to retiring, he says he is "very lucky" to have tasted club success with Moy and to have featured for Tyrone in an All-Ireland final.

"I've struggled massively with this back injury for years, it started off as a fracture in my lower back when I was 18," explained Loughran, who says he will possibly explore the option of coaching one of Moy's youth teams after a break from the game.

"After the All-Ireland final in 2018, I ended up getting a spinal operation, and although that operation was a success, I probably pushed it too far before that.

"The nerve damage that I did before the operation is what led to having to stop playing.

"It's tough to know that I was 24 playing my last game in the Championship for Tyrone and playing my last season for my club.

"I definitely didn't achieve all the things that I had hoped to achieve. I'm sure I'm going to miss out on a lot of success with Tyrone in the next few years.

"But I'm not going to spend my time thinking what could have been and sitting feeling sorry for myself. You can't live like that, you have to focus on the positives and the good experiences.

"I was very lucky to have great experiences in the GAA. Everyone in life goes through tough times and setbacks, but you need to bounce back and get on with it."