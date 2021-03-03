Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Irish Football Association has been awarded just over £6.5m

Northern Ireland sporting bodies have been awarded the first £10m in support as part of the Executive's Sports Sustainability Fund.

As part of the package, the Irish Football Association has received just over £6.5m, with just under £1.5m for the GAA's Ulster Council.

Ulster Rugby has been awarded £1.5m with £400,000 going to Ice Hockey UK.

Sport NI says that a further £15m is still to be awarded to successful applicants.

The Sports Sustainability Fund, launched in December, is designed to support bodies and clubs who have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Sport NI chief executive Antoinette McKeown said: "The sports sector has played a critical role in supporting communities throughout this pandemic and our sector is needed now, more than ever, to help our communities emerge from this pandemic.

"The Sports Sustainability Fund along with our other Covid 19 responses has enabled our local sports clubs, governing bodies and sports organisations to survive and prepare for a safe return to sport."

"I am delighted that the sports sector is to receive more financial support through the Sports Sustainability Fund," said Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

"I know that the £25m fund is a critical to the sector and that the Governing Bodies and clubs urgently need it.

"The sector has shown outstanding resilience over the past year particularly when the Covid restrictions decimated their ability to generate their own income through ticket sales, sponsorship, running competitions and hospitality."

IFA thankful for funding - Nelson

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said the association is "really pleased" that football at all levels will benefit from the funding.

"I want to place on record our thanks to the Department for Communities and Sport NI, with whom we have worked closely over the last few months to secure this funding," said Nelson.

"We have liaised with our clubs and leagues to ensure their applications are robust and properly planned with the relevant paperwork and documentation to accompany them.

"We set up a small internal task force before Christmas to help do this, holding webinars and communicating regularly on our own channels and directly with those who were making applications."

Sport NI says it will continue to assess applications to the Sports Sustainability Fund "in the coming weeks".

The public body estimates it will have all funding for the fund delivered to successful applicants by 31 March.