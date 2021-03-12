Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Farmer won the British Superstock 1000 title with the TAS Racing team in 2018

Keith Farmer will ride a Kawasaki for Platform Hire Ltd in the 2021 National Superstock series after the company acquired Morello Racing.

The Clogher native will spearhead the team's debut title bid as he aims to win the series for the third time.

"I am really excited to be part of this," said Farmer.

"This has thrown me a lifeline when it was looking like I might not even race this season, so this is absolutely mega," added the 34-year-old.

"Morello Racing was who I had originally signed with for 2021.

"To have a full attack in Superstock is going to be brilliant on the all-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, so I am looking forward to enjoying riding again.

"These past two years have been tough, but in Superstock, I seem to have a good pedigree with two titles previously.

"The last time I raced a Kawasaki in Superstock I won the title in 2012 with Paul Bird so hopefully I can do the same again with a new team."

Farmer had initially agreed to ride for Morello Racing in the Superstock 1000cc series in the coming season but that agreement fell through for financial reasons.

The Northern Ireland rider, who also won the 2017 British Supersport series, has been dogged by injuries in recent years.

The opening round of the British Superbike Championship is scheduled for 29-31 May.